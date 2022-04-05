Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 6.9%

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 2,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

