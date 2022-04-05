Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 11,467 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $630,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,065 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $693,404.50.

On Friday, March 11th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,061 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $276,634.26.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.88. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,296,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Surgery Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

