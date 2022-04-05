SVB Leerink Weighs in on Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRAY. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

