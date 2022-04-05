Swap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $236.00 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Swap has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $145,380.03 and $236.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.26 or 0.07517386 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,942.80 or 0.99867953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,054,825 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.