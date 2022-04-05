Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.90.

SWDBY stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 44.95%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

