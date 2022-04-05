Switch (ESH) Price Hits $0.0164

Switch (ESH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Switch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $198,192.95 and $106,525.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switch has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00302199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004502 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $730.08 or 0.01565773 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Switch Profile

ESH is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.