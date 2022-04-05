Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.57 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

