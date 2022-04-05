Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $442.17 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $442.17 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00269753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001071 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 636,712,124 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

