TD Securities Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.39.

INE opened at C$19.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.57 and a 52-week high of C$23.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$202.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

