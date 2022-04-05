Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 354,321 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 787,955 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,265 shares during the period.

FALN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. 2,077,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,800. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

