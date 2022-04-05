Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,913,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock valued at $57,204,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

