Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 9,426,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,684. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

