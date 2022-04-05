Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,222. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.