Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.32. 2,215,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $355.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

