Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 65.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 547,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $174.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,984. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

