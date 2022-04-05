Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.56

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 8502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

