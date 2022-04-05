Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target Cut to €4.00

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €4.20 ($4.62) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.48.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.84 on Friday. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 154,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 5.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

