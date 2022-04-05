Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target Cut to €4.00

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €4.20 ($4.62) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.48.
NYSE TEF opened at $4.84 on Friday. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66.
Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.