Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.87

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €11.00 ($12.09) to €10.50 ($11.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 SÃ©ries Films, TF1 PublicitÃ©, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, e-TF1, TV Breizh, UshuaÃ¯a TV, and Histoire TV, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies.

