Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $418,176.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $418,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TENB traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. 32,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,751. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

