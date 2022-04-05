Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $418,176.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $418,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TENB traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. 32,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,751. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable (Get Rating)
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
