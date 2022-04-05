Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. 73,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

