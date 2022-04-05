TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $19,436,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,115,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

