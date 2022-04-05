The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.85.

NYSE:BA opened at $191.18 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.09 and its 200-day moving average is $206.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.