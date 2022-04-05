The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $191.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.73. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

