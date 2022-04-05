The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.54.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

