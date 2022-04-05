The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 307,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,630. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $272.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

