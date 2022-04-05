The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell Sells 700 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $417.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

