The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 185 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

VOD opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.63) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

