The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after buying an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $328.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $318.55 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

