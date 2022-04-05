The Goldman Sachs Group Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $121.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.25.

NYSE:PVH opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

