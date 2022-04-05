The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK):

4/2/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

3/25/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2022 – The Liberty Braves Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 5,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,695. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.98.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,200,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.