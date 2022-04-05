The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,083,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,326,000 after acquiring an additional 497,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macerich by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,858,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,767,000 after acquiring an additional 306,918 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Macerich by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,123,000 after acquiring an additional 239,564 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,531. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

