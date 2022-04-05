The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.85. 19,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,498. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $377.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

