The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Billion

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.84 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $51.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.79 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.50 billion to $61.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

PGR stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. 67,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $117.58. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,198. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 312,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

