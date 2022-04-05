The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on April 30th

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.702 per share by the bank on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

NYSE:TD opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 863,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,206,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,940,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

