The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,220 ($16.00) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,300 ($17.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.70) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.39) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.44).

The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.10) on Friday. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,066.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,084.86. The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,804.93).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

