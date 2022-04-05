The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

