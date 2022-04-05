The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

