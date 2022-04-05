The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $19,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. 39,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,158,739. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

