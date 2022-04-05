TheStreet Lowers Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to C+

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO opened at $43.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 130,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.