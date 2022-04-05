TheStreet Lowers Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.68. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
