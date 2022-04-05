TheStreet Lowers Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.68. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 653.9% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 4,711,088 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $2,821,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,506,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,334 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the third quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,183 shares in the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

