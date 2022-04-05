Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) PT Lowered to $28.00

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TCBX opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

