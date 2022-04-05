Thunder Token Trading Up 7.9% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012521 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.00245073 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

