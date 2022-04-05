Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $899.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

