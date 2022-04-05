Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.64

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 4905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Titan Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market cap of C$73.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

