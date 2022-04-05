Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

