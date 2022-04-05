Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $24.05

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $23.37. Toast shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 121,659 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on TOST. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,762 shares of company stock worth $14,529,663.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 203,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after buying an additional 1,913,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Toast by 4,086.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Toast by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

