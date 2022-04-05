TokenPay Market Cap Hits $753,009.83 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $753,009.83 and approximately $53,666.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,795.22 or 0.99829778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00028007 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.