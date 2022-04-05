Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.31.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
