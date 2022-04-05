Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,203 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

