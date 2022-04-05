Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 106.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXG. CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.68.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,126. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

