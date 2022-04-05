Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.46.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.