Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Crane stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.
CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.
Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
